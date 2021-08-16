Previous
An Opportunity to Reset by gardenfolk
Photo 1689

An Opportunity to Reset

Every sunset is
an opportunity to reset.
...Richie Norton

Since the fires have left us with a smoky sad sky, I am using a sunset from earlier in August.

Another smaller wildfire started on Saturday in a rural area of El Dorado county. And it isn't even fire season yet.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, those fires are so disastrous! Still the clouds here are rather beautiful!
August 16th, 2021  
