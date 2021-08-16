Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1689
An Opportunity to Reset
Every sunset is
an opportunity to reset.
...Richie Norton
Since the fires have left us with a smoky sad sky, I am using a sunset from earlier in August.
Another smaller wildfire started on Saturday in a rural area of El Dorado county. And it isn't even fire season yet.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1689
photos
211
followers
97
following
462% complete
View this month »
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2021 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
august
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, those fires are so disastrous! Still the clouds here are rather beautiful!
August 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close