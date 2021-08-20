beneath the surface.

Life's low tidesallow time to appreciatethe beauty hiddenbeneath the surface....Lisa ArendsThis is a photo from my 2014 visit to Hilton Head, South Carolina (before I was on 365). We were there for a week vacationing with good friends.I was raised by the Pacific Ocean but on the Atlantic Ocean, the tides and beach are so different. At low tide, there was such an expanse of beach before you get to the ocean. And the wet sand was so wide and firm enough for bike riding on the sand. I had never done that before. It was glorious. The ocean on one side and families enjoying the soft sand on the other side. We were riding our bikes in between...such fun.We saw scattered huge jellyfish, other uncovered sea life and a few seashells that were left behind from low tide.