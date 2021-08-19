Previous
Next
Foiled Again by gardenfolk
Photo 1692

Foiled Again

Curses!
Foiled Again!
...Snidely Whiplash

The bird got away. Still Katniss enjoyed the tree as a scratching post. Her whiskers reminded me of Snidely Whiplash. :)
Nice on black.

A cat's whiskers are proportionate to the width of its body. It uses them to know whether or not it can fit through narrow spaces. The fluffier a cat is, the longer its whiskers.

Cats typically have 24 mystacial whiskers...12 on each cheek arranged in four horizontal rows of three. It's important that the whiskers are distributed symmetrically on either side of its face so that the cat can get an accurate read of its environment.

https://www.treehugger.com/things-you-didnt-know-about-cat-whiskers-4864051

19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise