Curses!Foiled Again!...Snidely WhiplashThe bird got away. Still Katniss enjoyed the tree as a scratching post. Her whiskers reminded me of Snidely Whiplash. :)Nice on black.A cat's whiskers are proportionate to the width of its body. It uses them to know whether or not it can fit through narrow spaces. The fluffier a cat is, the longer its whiskers.Cats typically have 24 mystacial whiskers...12 on each cheek arranged in four horizontal rows of three. It's important that the whiskers are distributed symmetrically on either side of its face so that the cat can get an accurate read of its environment.