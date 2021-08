The Longer I Live

The longer I live

the more beautiful

life becomes.

...Frank Lloyd Wright



This is a collage of my May outing to see the Lupine. It was very pretty. There was a wedding taking place and photo shoots, including Miss Hmong in traditional dress. Many people were there enjoying the super blooms along Folsom Lake. Many of the rock formations could only be seen because the lake was so low due to our drought.