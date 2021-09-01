Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1705
September
September
tries its best
to have us
forget summer.
...Bernard Williams
This is our Crepe Myrtle tree in the front yard. It is the only tree we kept when we bought our home 25 years ago.
https://www.southernliving.com/home-garden/gardens/crepe-myrtle-trees
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1705
photos
213
followers
98
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2021 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
picket-fence
,
crepe-myrtle
,
front-yard
Faye Turner
Such a beautiful tree
September 1st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
It’s so beautiful! Very lush and full.
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close