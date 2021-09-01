Previous
September by gardenfolk
Photo 1705

September

September
tries its best
to have us
forget summer.
...Bernard Williams

This is our Crepe Myrtle tree in the front yard. It is the only tree we kept when we bought our home 25 years ago.

https://www.southernliving.com/home-garden/gardens/crepe-myrtle-trees

1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Faye Turner
Such a beautiful tree
September 1st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
It’s so beautiful! Very lush and full.
September 1st, 2021  
