Photo 1706
To Feel Loved
At the end of the day
everyone just wants
to feel loved.
...Katrina Mayer
Nova took a liking to Sophie Bell's Scottie Dog water dish. First she licked it, then kissed it and then tried to bite it. Love can be strange and mysterious.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
puppy
nova
german-shepherd
Nova
ace
How adorable! Wow she has really grown fast! :)
September 3rd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Nova is such a beautiful dog! Cute collage!
September 3rd, 2021
