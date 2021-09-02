Previous
To Feel Loved by gardenfolk
To Feel Loved

At the end of the day
everyone just wants
to feel loved.
...Katrina Mayer

Nova took a liking to Sophie Bell's Scottie Dog water dish. First she licked it, then kissed it and then tried to bite it. Love can be strange and mysterious.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Nova ace
How adorable! Wow she has really grown fast! :)
September 3rd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Nova is such a beautiful dog! Cute collage!
September 3rd, 2021  
