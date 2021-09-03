Sign up
Photo 1707
Garden Hose
When I was a kid
we didn't have
bottled water...
we had a
garden hose.
...Author Unknown
When my husband coils up the garden hose, it is a favorite spot for Katniss.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
katniss
,
garden-hose
Kissukka
The eyes are amazing!
September 3rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
She looks so relaxed. Great capture.
September 3rd, 2021
