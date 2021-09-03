Previous
Garden Hose by gardenfolk
Photo 1707

Garden Hose

When I was a kid
we didn't have
bottled water...
we had a
garden hose.
...Author Unknown

When my husband coils up the garden hose, it is a favorite spot for Katniss.
3rd September 2021

Kissukka
The eyes are amazing!
September 3rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
She looks so relaxed. Great capture.
September 3rd, 2021  
