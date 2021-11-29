Blah Blah Blah

Look at me!

I'm a human!

Stay away from my bird feeder!

You're eating all the birdseed!

The squirrels eat way more than their fair share. I bought this planter feeder for the mourning doves. Nice on Black.



You can also see buds on the saucer magnolia tree.