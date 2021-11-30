Previous
by gardenfolk
My soul lives
in the heart
of autumn's
immortal dream.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

This is our Japanese Maple. The leaves have changed color. Bye bye, November.
30th November 2021

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful. To die in such splendor.
November 30th, 2021  
