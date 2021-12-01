Sign up
Photo 1795
From Our Balcony
She wasn't doing a thing I could see
except standing there leaning
on the balcony railing
holding the universe together.
...J.D. Salinger
Another view of sunset from our balcony.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1795
photos
208
followers
104
following
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th November 2021 5:00pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
leaves
,
branches
