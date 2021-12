A True Dog

The bond with

a true dog

is as lasting as

the ties of this earth

will ever be.

...Konrad Lorenz



Little Sophie Belle had a vet wellness appointment today. At 14 1/2, she has had a few changes in her health. She no longer can hear. She is developing cataracts. Her kidneys are getting tired so we will be changing her to a prescription diet. Hopeful that will keep her



On the bright side, she has good energy, a good appetite and is good company.



