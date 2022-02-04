Previous
Orchids and Moonlight by gardenfolk
Photo 1861

Orchids and Moonlight

Don't compare her to
sunshines and roses
when she's clearly
orchids and moonlight.
...Melody Lee, Moon Gypsy
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Harbie ace
Beautiful shot with lovely colors and focus! Fav
February 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and bright , love the focus on the orchid , the dof , and bokeh in the background - the first entry I see as I switch on to the site this morning , and after a few days of struggling with the B/W , I realise how I crave colour ! FAV
February 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 4th, 2022  
