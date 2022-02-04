Sign up
Photo 1861
Orchids and Moonlight
Don't compare her to
sunshines and roses
when she's clearly
orchids and moonlight.
...Melody Lee, Moon Gypsy
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Tags
blooms
,
bokeh
,
orchid
Harbie
ace
Beautiful shot with lovely colors and focus! Fav
February 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and bright , love the focus on the orchid , the dof , and bokeh in the background - the first entry I see as I switch on to the site this morning , and after a few days of struggling with the B/W , I realise how I crave colour ! FAV
February 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 4th, 2022
