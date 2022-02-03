Sign up
Photo 1860
Can You Touch the Sky
Only from the heart
can you touch the sky.
...Rumi
On Sunday, I came out from shopping at Costco and looked up. Nice on Black.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
1860
photos
211
followers
103
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2022 5:10pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
layers
Suzanne
ace
Great photo and accompanying Rumi quotation.
February 3rd, 2022
