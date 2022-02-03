Previous
Can You Touch the Sky by gardenfolk
Photo 1860

Can You Touch the Sky

Only from the heart
can you touch the sky.
...Rumi

On Sunday, I came out from shopping at Costco and looked up. Nice on Black.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Suzanne ace
Great photo and accompanying Rumi quotation.
February 3rd, 2022  
