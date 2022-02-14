For the Heart

Your flaws

are perfect

for the heart

that's meant

to love you.

...Trent Shelton



Happy Valentine's Day to you! I hope your day is full of love. If not, be your own best Valentine. Nice on Black!



I will be leaving on a trip tomorrow for Florida. I am visiting a friend who just lost her husband. Tomorrow will be a busy day getting ready to leave.



Sometimes the internet can be sketchy so if I cannot post, you will know why.