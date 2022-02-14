Previous
For the Heart by gardenfolk
For the Heart

Your flaws
are perfect
for the heart
that's meant
to love you.
...Trent Shelton

Happy Valentine's Day to you! I hope your day is full of love. If not, be your own best Valentine. Nice on Black!

I will be leaving on a trip tomorrow for Florida. I am visiting a friend who just lost her husband. Tomorrow will be a busy day getting ready to leave.

Sometimes the internet can be sketchy so if I cannot post, you will know why.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
