Take My Good Side by gardenfolk
Photo 1883

Take My Good Side

When the eagles are silent,
the parrots begin to jabber.
...Winston Churchill

You never know what you will see on the beach. This is Pablo, an 18 year old blue and yellow macaw.

At Indian Rocks Beach, I have seen windsurfing, a bagpiper playing songs at sunset, powered paragliding, a wedding and now a macaw

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue-and-yellow_macaw
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

*lynn ace
gorgeous bird and shot
February 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Sounds a great place to be for photographs! Heaven knows what old Winston was thinking about!
February 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such crisp detail on Pablo.
February 25th, 2022  
