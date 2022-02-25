Previous
All the Beautiful Seashells by gardenfolk
Photo 1882

All the Beautiful Seashells

One cannot collect
all the beautiful seashells
on the beach.
...Anne Morrow Lindbergh

I went shelling this morning at low tied. They are called coquina shells and come in a variety of colors. I can use them in a Sailor's Valentine.

https://www.floridafamilynature.com/2013/08/coquina-clams-help-clean-the-beach.html
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Maggiemae ace
Frankly it looks delightfully like a box of roasted nuts - peanuts, almonds etc. Pity I can't taste them!
February 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice variety
February 25th, 2022  
