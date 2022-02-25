Sign up
Photo 1882
All the Beautiful Seashells
One cannot collect
all the beautiful seashells
on the beach.
...Anne Morrow Lindbergh
I went shelling this morning at low tied. They are called coquina shells and come in a variety of colors. I can use them in a Sailor's Valentine.
https://www.floridafamilynature.com/2013/08/coquina-clams-help-clean-the-beach.html
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
seashells
,
coquina
Maggiemae
ace
Frankly it looks delightfully like a box of roasted nuts - peanuts, almonds etc. Pity I can't taste them!
February 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice variety
February 25th, 2022
