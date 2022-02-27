Previous
On the Horizon by gardenfolk
Photo 1884

On the Horizon

Something beautiful is
on the horizon.
Keep on going.
...Anonymous

This is right before the setting of the sun in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae ace
A Number One photo! The sun was right up to your camera! Big fav
February 27th, 2022  
