Photo 1884
On the Horizon
Something beautiful is
on the horizon.
Keep on going.
...Anonymous
This is right before the setting of the sun in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
ocean
,
florida
,
sun-setting
,
indian-rocks-beach
Maggiemae
ace
A Number One photo! The sun was right up to your camera! Big fav
February 27th, 2022
