Photo 1943
In Every Moment
There is simply
the rose.
It is perfect
in every moment
of its existence.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson
This rose has a lot of petals and is globular in shape. Whatever it is called, I thought it was pretty.
https://hedgerowrose.com/rose-gardening/2016/02/10/examples-of-bloom-form-and-petal-count-in-roses/
https://garden.org/ideas/view/Calif_Sue/1187/An-Explanation-of-Rose-Shapes-and-Types/
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
petals
,
globular
