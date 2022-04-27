Previous
Next
In Every Moment by gardenfolk
Photo 1943

In Every Moment

There is simply
the rose.
It is perfect
in every moment
of its existence.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

This rose has a lot of petals and is globular in shape. Whatever it is called, I thought it was pretty.

https://hedgerowrose.com/rose-gardening/2016/02/10/examples-of-bloom-form-and-petal-count-in-roses/

https://garden.org/ideas/view/Calif_Sue/1187/An-Explanation-of-Rose-Shapes-and-Types/
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise