Photo 1964
A Girl’s Father
A girl’s father
is the first man
in her life and
probably the
most influential.
…David Jeremiah
Today is Father’s Day. I love this humorous photo of my dad, taken after my wedding in 1982.
I still miss my dad who passed in 2005. I think about him often.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Diana
ace
Such a true quote and wonderful shot of your dad, he sure has a sense of humour! That must have been quite a wedding you had ;-)
June 22nd, 2022
