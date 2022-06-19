Previous
Next
A Girl’s Father by gardenfolk
Photo 1964

A Girl’s Father

A girl’s father
is the first man
in her life and
probably the
most influential.
…David Jeremiah

Today is Father’s Day. I love this humorous photo of my dad, taken after my wedding in 1982.

I still miss my dad who passed in 2005. I think about him often.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a true quote and wonderful shot of your dad, he sure has a sense of humour! That must have been quite a wedding you had ;-)
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise