Photo 1967
Do Small Things
If you cannot
do great things
do small things
in a great way.
…Napoleon Hill
The honey bees were enjoying this magnolia across the street. It has such great big blooms.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1967
photos
212
followers
97
following
538% complete
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Views
2
Album
365
Tags
leaves
,
bloom
,
magnolia
,
soft-focus
,
natural-bokeh
,
honey-bees
