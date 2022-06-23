Sign up
Photo 1968
They Ignore You Now
They ignore you now
but they'll need you later.
...Author Unknown
Katniss was up a tree with something in her sight. I just love that big fluffy tail of hers.
I saw so many kitties on my trip to Europe. Katniss would have definitely been their leader, being twice as large and in charge. :)
I am still working on filling in my trip pics from May! Issues continue…
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1968
photos
212
followers
97
following
Tags
tree
,
cat
,
tail
,
fur
,
katniss
Joan Robillard
ace
And being very regal
June 23rd, 2022
