They Ignore You Now by gardenfolk
Photo 1968

They Ignore You Now

They ignore you now
but they'll need you later.
...Author Unknown

Katniss was up a tree with something in her sight. I just love that big fluffy tail of hers.

I saw so many kitties on my trip to Europe. Katniss would have definitely been their leader, being twice as large and in charge. :)

I am still working on filling in my trip pics from May! Issues continue…
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
And being very regal
June 23rd, 2022  
