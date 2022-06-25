Sign up
Photo 1973
Outlasts It’s Sunset
No sun
outlasts it’s sunset
but will rise again
and bring the dawn.
…Maya Angelou
I finally caught a pretty sunset from the back balcony. It had been awhile since I have seen a colorful one from our home.
Tomorrow I will try to post some more May trip photos.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1974
photos
212
followers
97
following
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sunset
,
color
,
clouds
,
evening
,
silhouettes
