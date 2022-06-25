Previous
Outlasts It’s Sunset by gardenfolk
Photo 1973

Outlasts It’s Sunset

No sun
outlasts it’s sunset
but will rise again
and bring the dawn.
…Maya Angelou

I finally caught a pretty sunset from the back balcony. It had been awhile since I have seen a colorful one from our home.

Tomorrow I will try to post some more May trip photos.
