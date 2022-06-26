Previous
I Also Want to Stay In by gardenfolk
Photo 1974

I Also Want to Stay In

I want to go out but
I also want to stay in.
…Anonymous

Since it has been over 100 degrees for several days, Katniss prefers the coolness of the porcelain tile floor. She always finds the best spot.

Though I brush her often, she still has her cowl neck fur like it’s winter!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

