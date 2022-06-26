Sign up
Photo 1974
I Also Want to Stay In
I want to go out but
I also want to stay in.
…Anonymous
Since it has been over 100 degrees for several days, Katniss prefers the coolness of the porcelain tile floor. She always finds the best spot.
Though I brush her often, she still has her cowl neck fur like it’s winter!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1974
photos
212
followers
97
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2022 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
