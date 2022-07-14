Previous
The Lawnmower is Broken by gardenfolk
Photo 1993

The Lawnmower is Broken

A perfect summer day
is when the sun is shining,
the breeze is blowing,
the birds are singing and
the lawnmower is broken.
...James Dent

Katniss wants to be inside the house when the lawnmower is working. I do not blame her. It's too noisy. I'd rather hear the birds singing...
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

KV ace
Beautiful Katniss!
July 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww, he looks so comfy.
July 15th, 2022  
