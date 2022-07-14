Sign up
Photo 1993
The Lawnmower is Broken
A perfect summer day
is when the sun is shining,
the breeze is blowing,
the birds are singing and
the lawnmower is broken.
...James Dent
Katniss wants to be inside the house when the lawnmower is working. I do not blame her. It's too noisy. I'd rather hear the birds singing...
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
KV
ace
Beautiful Katniss!
July 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, he looks so comfy.
July 15th, 2022
