When your world moves
too fast
and you lose yourself
in the chaos,
introduce yourself to
each color of the sunset.
...Christy Ann Martine
I am having trouble keeping up with my photos and still behind on posting my trip photos in May/June. It takes time to go through 3400 images and decide what I want to post. It only took me a year to post this sunset.
And when I start to feel behind with photos, I tell myself that 365 is a pleasure not a chore. Does it really matter if your photos are 'late'?
I enjoy taking the photos and the thinking about them and the posting and sharing. I tell myself that I won't enjoy that nearly as much if I turn it into a chore. I have enough chores already!
Beautiful sky, great narrative