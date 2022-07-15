Previous
Each Color of the Sunset by gardenfolk
Each Color of the Sunset

When your world moves
too fast
and you lose yourself
in the chaos,
introduce yourself to
each color of the sunset.
...Christy Ann Martine

I am having trouble keeping up with my photos and still behind on posting my trip photos in May/June. It takes time to go through 3400 images and decide what I want to post. It only took me a year to post this sunset.

And I will be on a another trip next week too.
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Suzanne
I love your quoted poem and the photo suits it so well.

And when I start to feel behind with photos, I tell myself that 365 is a pleasure not a chore. Does it really matter if your photos are 'late'?
I enjoy taking the photos and the thinking about them and the posting and sharing. I tell myself that I won't enjoy that nearly as much if I turn it into a chore. I have enough chores already!
July 15th, 2022  
KV
Awesome! Love the colors and the advice in the quote… nice!
July 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
@ankers70 so true....
Beautiful sky, great narrative
July 15th, 2022  
