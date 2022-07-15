Each Color of the Sunset

When your world moves

too fast

and you lose yourself

in the chaos,

introduce yourself to

each color of the sunset.

...Christy Ann Martine



I am having trouble keeping up with my photos and still behind on posting my trip photos in May/June. It takes time to go through 3400 images and decide what I want to post. It only took me a year to post this sunset.



And I will be on a another trip next week too.

