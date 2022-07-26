At the end of the day

At the end of the dayyour feet should be dirty,your hair should be messyand your eyes sparkling....ShantiIn the summer, the island is more active with families visiting. The small beach areas are very crowded and many enjoy going in the water until dusk.It looks quiet in this photo. The Bluewater Avalon restaurant is located right on the water. I like all their light reflections in the water.The large white building along the water is the AvalonTuna Club, with its storied history, is a private club and a local landmark. It was founded by legendary angler, Charles Holder in 1898. A few of its previous members have been Cecile B. DeMille, Zane Grey, George Patton, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin.You can also see the Catalina Chimes Tower up on the hill. It doesn't look like those stairs (previously posted) go all the way to the tower. Love those soothing chimes.