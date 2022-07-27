Sign up
Photo 2006
Make You Happy
If shopping doesn't
make you happy
then you're in
the wrong shop.
...Mimosa Rose
Crescent Avenue is the main street that runs along the harbor. It has some great places to shop. Nice clothing, tiles, jewelry, pottery, handmade soaps, glassware, etc.
Afishinados Gallery is a fun favorite of unusual fish art and design.
Bougainvillea grows all over the island in many different colors.
https://afishinadosgallery.com/
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
stores
,
catalina
,
bougainvillea
,
avalon
,
afishinados
Wylie
ace
Very cute and a lovely balanced shot.
July 31st, 2022
