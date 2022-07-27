Previous
Make You Happy by gardenfolk
Photo 2006

Make You Happy

If shopping doesn't
make you happy
then you're in
the wrong shop.
...Mimosa Rose

Crescent Avenue is the main street that runs along the harbor. It has some great places to shop. Nice clothing, tiles, jewelry, pottery, handmade soaps, glassware, etc.

Afishinados Gallery is a fun favorite of unusual fish art and design.

Bougainvillea grows all over the island in many different colors.

https://afishinadosgallery.com/
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Wylie ace
Very cute and a lovely balanced shot.
July 31st, 2022  
