Adventure is Worthwhile

Adventure

is worthwhile.

...Aesop



We took Sophie with us when we ventured to South Lake Tahoe. She was a real trooper and didn't show her age of 15 years old. We walked over 12,000 steps but carried her part of the time.



She hasn't been on walks or taken that many steps in awhile and I wondered if she would be able to move the next day but she was A-OK, thank goodness. The joint supplements and cognitive support I have been giving her have helped a lot since March 2022. Back then, she was crossing over her front legs, staggering and little spacey. Now she prances and trots like a young doggie. Yay! Maybe I should take some?!? HaHa!