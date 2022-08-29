Previous
Next
Before it Gets Out the Door by gardenfolk
Photo 2039

Before it Gets Out the Door

A lie is like a cat.
You need to stop it
before it gets out the door
or it's really hard to catch.
...Charles M. Blow

Our neighbor cat, Peanut Butter, spends most of his time in our yard. Here I found him under the gardenia bush at the end of our front porch.

He is in our yard when I let Sophie out, very late, before bed and he is there when my husband let’s Sophie out early in the morning.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
I think he is trying to tell you something! A sweet capture.
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise