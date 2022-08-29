Before it Gets Out the Door

A lie is like a cat.

You need to stop it

before it gets out the door

or it's really hard to catch.

...Charles M. Blow



Our neighbor cat, Peanut Butter, spends most of his time in our yard. Here I found him under the gardenia bush at the end of our front porch.



He is in our yard when I let Sophie out, very late, before bed and he is there when my husband let’s Sophie out early in the morning.