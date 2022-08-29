Sign up
Photo 2039
Before it Gets Out the Door
A lie is like a cat.
You need to stop it
before it gets out the door
or it's really hard to catch.
...Charles M. Blow
Our neighbor cat, Peanut Butter, spends most of his time in our yard. Here I found him under the gardenia bush at the end of our front porch.
He is in our yard when I let Sophie out, very late, before bed and he is there when my husband let’s Sophie out early in the morning.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
1
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
wendy frost
ace
I think he is trying to tell you something! A sweet capture.
August 29th, 2022
