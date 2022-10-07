Sign up
Photo 2078
Promises With Tomorrow
Planting bulbs is making
promises with tomorrow,
believing in next year
and the future.
...Jean Hersey
These Amaryllis Belladonna (?) are growing along the side of the road. They look so pretty in a long row and cluster of pink.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
blooms
,
pink
,
amaryllis
,
closeup
