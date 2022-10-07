Previous
Promises With Tomorrow by gardenfolk
Photo 2078

Promises With Tomorrow

Planting bulbs is making
promises with tomorrow,
believing in next year
and the future.
...Jean Hersey

These Amaryllis Belladonna (?) are growing along the side of the road. They look so pretty in a long row and cluster of pink.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
