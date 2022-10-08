Trees

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree,



A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth's sweet flowing breast



A tree that looks at God all day

And lifts her leafy arms to pray



A tree that may in summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair



Upon whose bosom snow has lain

Who intimately lives with rain



Poems are made by fools like me

But only God can make a tree.

...Joyce Kilmer



These redwoods are in our backyard but they are also across the fence in our neighbors yard as well. I think I got some of each.