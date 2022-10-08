Sign up
Photo 2079
Trees
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree,
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth's sweet flowing breast
A tree that looks at God all day
And lifts her leafy arms to pray
A tree that may in summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair
Upon whose bosom snow has lain
Who intimately lives with rain
Poems are made by fools like me
But only God can make a tree.
...Joyce Kilmer
These redwoods are in our backyard but they are also across the fence in our neighbors yard as well. I think I got some of each.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
