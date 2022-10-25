Previous
Next
A Good Dog by gardenfolk
Photo 2096

A Good Dog

There is nothing
truer in this world
than the love of
a good dog.
...Mira Grant

Little Sophie Belle is standing in the sunshine. I am taking her for a wellness check at the vet's office today. Best on Black...easier to see Sophie's face.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise