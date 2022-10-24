Previous
A Tethered Butterfly by gardenfolk
A Tethered Butterfly

The butterfly is
a flying flower,
the flower
a tethered butterfly.
...Ecouchard Le Brun

These Amaryllis were so pretty growing by the side of the road. They really stood out and also looked out of place. But they caught my attention.

The weather has finally started to cool and feel more like autumn. There will not be as many flowers but the leaves will finally start to change color. And fall.


24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous!
October 24th, 2022  
