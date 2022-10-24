Sign up
Photo 2095
A Tethered Butterfly
The butterfly is
a flying flower,
the flower
a tethered butterfly.
...Ecouchard Le Brun
These Amaryllis were so pretty growing by the side of the road. They really stood out and also looked out of place. But they caught my attention.
The weather has finally started to cool and feel more like autumn. There will not be as many flowers but the leaves will finally start to change color. And fall.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous!
October 24th, 2022
