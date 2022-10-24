A Tethered Butterfly

The butterfly is

a flying flower,

the flower

a tethered butterfly.

...Ecouchard Le Brun



These Amaryllis were so pretty growing by the side of the road. They really stood out and also looked out of place. But they caught my attention.



The weather has finally started to cool and feel more like autumn. There will not be as many flowers but the leaves will finally start to change color. And fall.





