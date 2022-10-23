Naughty Nova

If you do something wrong,

just look at them like this.

...Anonymous



What an innocent sweet face. Nova tore her ACL and had knee surgery on August 29. Her recovery was going well until last week. I am guessing the internal stitches and healing entered the" itchy" stage.



So....Nova decided to start nipping at her knee and actually pulled out an INTERNAL stitch or two! The cone of shame has been put back around her neck and a vet appointment was necessary. She is 18 month old and 75 pounds of puppy. Naughty Nova!!!



Nice on Black.

