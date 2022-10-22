nor aspen leaves

No gale disturb the treesnor aspen leavesconfess the gentle breeze....John GayI love the aspen tree with its white bark and beautiful quivering leaves. The sound is music to my ears and the leaves shimmer in the sunlight. I video tape the leaves in motion...so pretty!A grove of aspen trees is a unique thing. Seemingly a collection of individual trees with dancing leaves and brilliant golden fall color, an aspen grove is actually one organism connected by a root system.Trees grow the grove by sending off sprouting roots, often triggered by a forest fire or sunlight pouring into the gap in the canopy created by a fallen tree. This interconnectedness gives the aspen grove incredible resiliency and long life.Although one tree may not live more than 150-200 years, a grove can exist for upwards of 10,000 years, with one grove in Utah celebrating 80,000 years of life. This grove has a name: Pando.Pando measures more than 100 acres in size and weighs more than 14 million pounds.