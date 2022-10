And The Way Down

The way up

and the way down

are one and the same.

...Heraclitus



I haven't seen Katniss walk our fence or climb this old eucalyptus tree in a very long time. It is our neighbors tree but hangs over in our yard. It used to be her favorite spot. but then again, Katniss likes to mix things up from time to time.



(I am trying to get a head start on the weekend and all the grand boys sports activities that starts on Thursday, so posting ahead.)