Previous
Next
Heenan Lake by gardenfolk
Photo 2091

Heenan Lake

So lovely was
the loneliness
of a wild lake.
...Edgar Allan Poe

This is Heenan Lake Wildlife Area. In May, black bears come to the creek draining into Heenan Lake for a fish buffet. The bears feast on spawning Lahontan cutthroat trout. The hungry bears come out of nearby aspen groves after hibernation. They forage among the surges of struggling fish by striking at these colorful creatures with lethal claws.

The trout also face the perils of diving white pelicans, bald eagles and osprey who rocket towards the waters in hot pursuit of a meal.

The Department of Fish and Game is working to restore Heenan Lake and the surrounding area as a thriving wildlife habitat and fishery.

https://flyfishingthesierra.com/heenan.htm
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and peaceful - fav
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise