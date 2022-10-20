So lovely wasthe lonelinessof a wild lake....Edgar Allan PoeThis is Heenan Lake Wildlife Area. In May, black bears come to the creek draining into Heenan Lake for a fish buffet. The bears feast on spawning Lahontan cutthroat trout. The hungry bears come out of nearby aspen groves after hibernation. They forage among the surges of struggling fish by striking at these colorful creatures with lethal claws.The trout also face the perils of diving white pelicans, bald eagles and osprey who rocket towards the waters in hot pursuit of a meal.The Department of Fish and Game is working to restore Heenan Lake and the surrounding area as a thriving wildlife habitat and fishery.