Oh David by gardenfolk
Photo 2109

Oh David

I created a
vision of David
in my mind and
simply carved away
everything that
was not David.
...Michelangelo

This statue of David is in my neighbor's backyard. It cracked me up when I saw the way one leaf was giving him some modesty for the first time in over 500 years.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_(Michelangelo)

https://www.contexttravel.com/blog/articles/ten-facts-about-the-statue-of-david
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

@gardenfolk
