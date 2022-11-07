Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2109
Oh David
I created a
vision of David
in my mind and
simply carved away
everything that
was not David.
...Michelangelo
This statue of David is in my neighbor's backyard. It cracked me up when I saw the way one leaf was giving him some modesty for the first time in over 500 years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_(Michelangelo)
https://www.contexttravel.com/blog/articles/ten-facts-about-the-statue-of-david
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2109
photos
200
followers
97
following
577% complete
View this month »
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
statue
,
david
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close