Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2117
Keep Your Face to the Sun
Keep your face to the sun
and you will never see
the shadows.
...Helen Keller
The afternoon sun was lighting up Katniss and the whiskers on one side of her face.
Nice on Black.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2117
photos
199
followers
97
following
580% complete
View this month »
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
13th November 2022 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
leaves
,
cat
,
kitty
,
lighting
,
whiskers
,
katniss
Graham Harcombe
ace
A quote that is particularly poignant coming from Helen Keller. A pleasant image of Katniss. :-)
November 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close