Keep Your Face to the Sun by gardenfolk
Photo 2117

Keep Your Face to the Sun

Keep your face to the sun
and you will never see
the shadows.
...Helen Keller

The afternoon sun was lighting up Katniss and the whiskers on one side of her face.
Nice on Black.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Graham Harcombe ace
A quote that is particularly poignant coming from Helen Keller. A pleasant image of Katniss. :-)
November 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2022  
