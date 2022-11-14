Previous
They Came to Embrace It by gardenfolk
They Came to Embrace It

Sometimes the clouds
in the sky are mistaken.
They didn't come to
block the sunlight.
They came to embrace it.
...Kaylee Stepkoski

A lovely sunset indeed. However, I also noticed it was time to prune back my Star Jasmine that covers our fence. The vines were getter rather long and reaching for the sky. Nice on Black.

The leaves are still on our Aristocrat Pear tree too but they have changed to several shades of red so it won't be long until the rake will come out and the tree will have bare branches.
14th November 2022

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
What a lovely quotation.
November 14th, 2022  
