The Trees Rustle by gardenfolk
The Trees Rustle

A cold wind
was blowing
from the north
and it made
the trees rustle
like living things.
...George R. R. Martin

This is the northern side of our larger Maple tree that grows in the front of our home. I think the tree is trying to turn into a red maple, just for me.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious Autumnal shades of colour!
November 13th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Lovely shades. (I've just bought a George R. R. Martin {Fire and Blood} for my son's birthday - must see if he knows which book contains this quote!
November 13th, 2022  
