Photo 2115
The Trees Rustle
A cold wind
was blowing
from the north
and it made
the trees rustle
like living things.
...George R. R. Martin
This is the northern side of our larger Maple tree that grows in the front of our home. I think the tree is trying to turn into a red maple, just for me.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2022 2:23pm
Tags
leaves
autumn
maple-tree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a glorious Autumnal shades of colour!
November 13th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Lovely shades. (I've just bought a George R. R. Martin {Fire and Blood} for my son's birthday - must see if he knows which book contains this quote!
November 13th, 2022
