Photo 2120
The Road is There
The road is there.
It will always be there.
You just have to decide
when to take it.
...Chris Humphrey
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
sierra
monitor-pass
