Life Was a Gift by gardenfolk
Life Was a Gift

I hope I can be
the autumn leaf
who looked at
the sky and lived.
And when it was
time to leave
gracefully it knew
life was a gift.
...Dodinsky


These are leaves hanging from our pear tree. This is my favorite tree on our property in autumn. It has all the colorful leaves that fall to the ground in shades of yellow, orange, red and brown.
