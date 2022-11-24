Subtle Magic

There is

subtle magic

in the falling

of old leaves.

...Avijeet Das



Thanksgiving is a joyous invitation to shower the world with love and gratitude. I hope you all had a wonderful day with family, friends or however you decided to celebrate.



I have been so busy lately with house projects, a visit from our grandson, baking, Thanksgiving dinner, plus raking leaves. I have been too tired to post any photos until now.



Then on Saturday morning, I had a "fender bender!" Oh no! No one was hurt but my vehicle needs repair. I was also gone all day visiting Apple Hill and going to a fun restaurant called the Enchanted Forest in Placerville, then walking in and out of the shops.



On Sunday, we went to the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, ate at the Dumpling House downtown and finished the evening cruising the Fab 40's enjoying the Christmas lights.