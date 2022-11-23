Previous
Their Last Days by gardenfolk
Their Last Days

How beautiful the
leaves grow old.
How full of light
and color are
their last days.
...John Burroughs

We did a lot of raking on Sunday. However, the trees have more leaves to lose before they are done. These are from the pear tree in our backyard.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Diana ace
Such gorgeous colours!
November 22nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colours and I like the inclusion of the rocks!
I’m done with raking now I have to start shovelling snow! Lol
November 22nd, 2022  
Nada ace
Such lovely colors
November 22nd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such an assortment of lovely colours.
November 22nd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful jewel colours and capture.
November 22nd, 2022  
Antonio-S
FAV!
November 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such assortment of beautiful colours!
November 22nd, 2022  
