Photo 2125
Their Last Days
How beautiful the
leaves grow old.
How full of light
and color are
their last days.
...John Burroughs
We did a lot of raking on Sunday. However, the trees have more leaves to lose before they are done. These are from the pear tree in our backyard.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
7
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2125
photos
197
followers
96
following
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Tags
backyard
,
colorful
,
pear-leaves
,
river-rock
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous colours!
November 22nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours and I like the inclusion of the rocks!
I’m done with raking now I have to start shovelling snow! Lol
November 22nd, 2022
Nada
ace
Such lovely colors
November 22nd, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such an assortment of lovely colours.
November 22nd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful jewel colours and capture.
November 22nd, 2022
Antonio-S
FAV!
November 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such assortment of beautiful colours!
November 22nd, 2022
I’m done with raking now I have to start shovelling snow! Lol