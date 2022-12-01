Previous
Autumn's Deep by gardenfolk
Photo 2133

Autumn's Deep

A journey into
autumn's deep
puts all my worries
fast asleep.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

Our Japanese Maple, that I can see from the kitchen window while washing dishes.

In the 1860's, an American living in Yokohama, George Hall, sent back seeds and plants of ornamentals, including Japanese maples, yew and false cypress.

Sadly, after Pearl Harbor most of these trees were patriotically poisoned, ringbarked and extirpated.
