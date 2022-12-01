Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2133
Autumn's Deep
A journey into
autumn's deep
puts all my worries
fast asleep.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
Our Japanese Maple, that I can see from the kitchen window while washing dishes.
In the 1860's, an American living in Yokohama, George Hall, sent back seeds and plants of ornamentals, including Japanese maples, yew and false cypress.
Sadly, after Pearl Harbor most of these trees were patriotically poisoned, ringbarked and extirpated.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2133
photos
196
followers
96
following
584% complete
View this month »
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th November 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
leaves
,
japanese-maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close