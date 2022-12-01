Autumn's Deep

A journey into

autumn's deep

puts all my worries

fast asleep.

...Angie Weiland-Crosby



Our Japanese Maple, that I can see from the kitchen window while washing dishes.



In the 1860's, an American living in Yokohama, George Hall, sent back seeds and plants of ornamentals, including Japanese maples, yew and false cypress.



Sadly, after Pearl Harbor most of these trees were patriotically poisoned, ringbarked and extirpated.