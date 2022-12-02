Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2134
Loves All of You
All of me
Loves all of you
All your curves and
All your edges
All your perfect imperfections.
…John Legend
These Apple crumb doughnuts are from Apple Hill at High Hill Ranch. Yum!
Did you know that the center of the doughnut is 100% fat free? :)
https://applehill.com/
https://www.highhillranch.com/
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2135
photos
196
followers
96
following
584% complete
View this month »
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple-hill
,
apple-crumb-doughnut
Nada
ace
That is so funny! Love it.
And apple cider donuts too...
December 3rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Yummy!
December 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
And apple cider donuts too...