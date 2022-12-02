Previous
Loves All of You by gardenfolk
Photo 2134

Loves All of You

All of me
Loves all of you
All your curves and
All your edges
All your perfect imperfections.
…John Legend

These Apple crumb doughnuts are from Apple Hill at High Hill Ranch. Yum!

Did you know that the center of the doughnut is 100% fat free? :)

https://applehill.com/

https://www.highhillranch.com/
Nada ace
That is so funny! Love it.

And apple cider donuts too...
December 3rd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Yummy!
December 3rd, 2022  
