Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
As When We Are Strong
If we all have as
much sense as geese,
we will stand by each other
in difficult times as well
as when we are strong.
...Milton Olson
This is my favorite goose at Apple Hill. I took bird seed to the pond and fed the ducks and goose. The kids loved it and joined in as well.
https://livingthepresentmoment.com/lessons-from-geese/
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2132
photos
196
followers
96
following
584% complete
View this month »
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
apple-hill
,
graylag-goose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close