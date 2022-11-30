Previous
Next
As When We Are Strong by gardenfolk
Photo 2132

As When We Are Strong

If we all have as
much sense as geese,
we will stand by each other
in difficult times as well
as when we are strong.
...Milton Olson

This is my favorite goose at Apple Hill. I took bird seed to the pond and fed the ducks and goose. The kids loved it and joined in as well.

https://livingthepresentmoment.com/lessons-from-geese/
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise