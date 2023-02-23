Previous
The Air is Crowded With Birds by gardenfolk
The Air is Crowded With Birds

The air is crowded with birds
beautiful, tender, intelligent birds
to whom life is a song.
...George Henry Lewes

My favorite time of day...nice on black.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

ace
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
What a super image
February 24th, 2023  
chikadnz ace
Lovely image.
February 24th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Another beautiful image!
February 24th, 2023  
