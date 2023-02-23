Sign up
Photo 2245
The Air is Crowded With Birds
The air is crowded with birds
beautiful, tender, intelligent birds
to whom life is a song.
...George Henry Lewes
My favorite time of day...nice on black.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
ocean
,
umbrella
,
shrubs
,
florida
,
dunes
,
palmetto
Casablanca
ace
What a super image
February 24th, 2023
chikadnz
ace
Lovely image.
February 24th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Another beautiful image!
February 24th, 2023
