Sea Birds Never See

Sea birds never see

the length and breadth

of the sea

when crossing continents.

Have you ever looked up at the sky to see sunlight spilling out from the clouds in a different directions? Some people call it the "Fingers of God" or Buddah's Rays" and even "Jacob's Ladder." Although they look like a sign from the heavens, it's an optical illusion called crepuscular rays. I think they are beautiful.



